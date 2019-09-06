POLITICS PODCAST | Ramaphosa flounders during a week of national heartbreak and violence

It
was a harrowing week for South Africa.
Parts of the country experienced
days of unrest
and protests related to violence against women and children, and xenophobic
attacks bedevilled parts of Gauteng. Ten people have been confirmed dead in
running battles with the police.
Stories of the murder of students
Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess, and four young siblings in Durban made this
week of one of the darkest for the country this year.
This week on POLOTIKI, News24
senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia is joined by News24 politics reporter
Lizeka Tandwa to discuss the overall political reaction to the unrest.
Did Cyril Ramaphosa exercise good
leadership? Can we trust political leaders to guide the country through this
dark time?
Also, in the political realm, the
Zandile Gumede saga is coming to an end.
The former eThekwini mayor
finally resigned.
On Thursday, a full sitting of
the eThekwini city council elected former KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi
Kaunda to succeed Gumede as the executive mayor.
This follows a postponement last
week when Gumede withdrew her resignation.
