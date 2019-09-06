POLITICS PODCAST | Ramaphosa flounders during a week of national heartbreak and violence

Protesters blocked a major intersection in the Cape Town city centre on Wednesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to address them at the CTICC. (Aletta Harrison/News24)

It was a harrowing week for South Africa.

Parts of the country experienced days of unrest and protests related to violence against women and children, and xenophobic attacks bedevilled parts of Gauteng. Ten people have been confirmed dead in running battles with the police.

Stories of the murder of students Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess, and four young siblings in Durban made this week of one of the darkest for the country this year.

This week on POLOTIKI, News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia is joined by News24 politics reporter Lizeka Tandwa to discuss the overall political reaction to the unrest.

Did Cyril Ramaphosa exercise good leadership? Can we trust political leaders to guide the country through this dark time?

Also, in the political realm, the Zandile Gumede saga is coming to an end.

The former eThekwini mayor finally resigned.

On Thursday, a full sitting of the eThekwini city council elected former KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to succeed Gumede as the executive mayor.

This follows a postponement last week when Gumede withdrew her resignation.

We want to hear your views on our leaders' response to the recent spate of violence in the country. Do you think they have a solid plan to create lasting solutions?