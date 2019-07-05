POLITICS PODCAST: Ramaphosa vs Public Protector, and the cost of the EFF's 'tantrum'

This week on POLOTIKI, the Public Protector, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan saga has taken centre stage again.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not happy that the president has not taken disciplinary action against the public enterprises minister, but has opted to wait for the courts before taking any action.

News24's senior political journalist Tshidi Madia and News24 investigations reporter Kyle Cowan discuss what this means for the "new dawn".

News24 deputy news editor Vanessa Banton looks at the Economic Freedom Fighters' decision to no longer vote with the Democratic Alliance and ANC in municipalities across the country.

Is the EFF throwing its toys out of the cot? What does this mean for the municipalities, with local government elections two years away?

