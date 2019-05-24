 

POLITICS PODCAST: The next chapter in SA politics unfolds

2019-05-24 12:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are sworn-in at Parliament. (GCIS)

This week on POLOTIKI, the spotlight is on the National Assembly as the next chapter in South African politics unfolds with Cyril Ramaphosa elected unopposed as the president of the republic.

But the day was not without drama. Deputy President David Mabuza requested the postponement of his swearing-in, following allegations that he had brought the ANC into disrepute. What does this mean for his post?

COLUMN: Ramaphosa's Mabuza challenge

The ANC also announced Pemmy Majodina as its new chief whip and she said she was ready to make sure those in the party's caucus were not "lame ducks" heading into the new parliamentary term.

News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber speaks to senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the role of a chair of chairs - a post Nomvula Mokonyane withdrew from, citing family considerations.

And of course, we had leaders behaving badly. Former president Jacob Zuma, who's on trial for corruption, weighed in on the ongoing battle of who helped the ANC win the elections.

Meanwhile, former DA leader Helen Zille moved on from colonialism to unpack "black privilege". Mmusi Maimane addressed the issue and said it would be referred to the party's federal executive council.

Once you've listened, share the podcast and let us know what you think.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.

