POLITICS PODCAST: Was Ace Magashule 'muzzled' at ANC NEC?

This week on POLOTIKI, we discuss how ANC secretary general Ace Magashule seemed muted, coached, and even restrained at the party's briefing on the outcomes of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. This, compared to the scathing statement he released the week before on Derek Hanekom.

News24 politics reporter Lizeka Tandwa and News24 associate editor for fast news Sheldon Morais wonder if ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte was sent in to make sure Magashule toed the line.

Meanwhile, the party announced that the National Working Committee (NWC) would be looking at the veracity of the EFF's statement that Hanekom had met with the party to discuss getting rid of former president Jacob Zuma.

POLOTIKI also touches on the allegations made by ANC veteran Snuki Zikalala about Tom Moyane during an interview on POWERTalk with Aldrin Sampear this week.

Zikalala alleged that the former SARS commissioner was possibly "used by the apartheid regime".

Moyane has since said he will be taking legal action against the ANC Veterans' League president.

And the week would not be complete without the Office of the Public Protector coming up.

Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga, speaking to eNCA's Vuyo Mvoko, revealed that he had not been consulted on some of the reports, including the one on Absa.

What does this mean for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane?

