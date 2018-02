STREAM: Van Breda trial, day 65 - closing arguments

13 February, 10:28 AM

The Van Breda trial resumes in the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday,where Judge Siraj Desai will hear closing arguments. Watch our live stream above.



Henri van Breda is accused of murdering his parents, brother, attempting to murder his sister, and defeating the ends of justice. He denies all charges.



