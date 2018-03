WATCH: Those responsible will be found, 'dead or alive' - community safety MEC on Taxify murder

07 March, 03:28 PM

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said those responsible for the murder of Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo will be found "dead or alive". Watch.

Nkosi-Malobane, with Transport MEC Ishmail Vadi, visited the family of the driver at their home in Centurion on Wednesday.

Ngcobo's body was found burnt beyond recognition in the boot of a car.