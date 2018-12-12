 

UPDATE: Ayanda Mabulu warned not to return to scene exhibiting 'blame it on the boers' artwork

2018-12-12 20:42
A recent painting by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu.

A recent painting by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police say controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu was not arrested but was merely removed from outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, following a display of his artwork stating, "blame it on the boers" on Wednesday.

"He was not arrested. He was removed from where he was exhibiting his work. The reason for the removal was because he was not permitted to display his artwork there. He was warned not to return there, it was not an arrest it was a removal," spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24.

Makhubela said it was not immediately clear who had laid a complaint with police but said once they were alerted, they arrived on the scene to find Mabulu displaying the artwork and proceeded to remove him and the work.

The controversial 37-year-old set up his display on Wednesday afternoon outside the stock exchange, saying he wanted his work to speak on behalf of "the highly undermined black people who are constantly being robbed by white monopoly capital," he told News24 earlier in the day.

The painting included an image of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste receiving fellatio from a black woman,emblems belonging to Afrikaner resistance movement AWB with an image of its former leader Eugene Terre'Blanche as well as the body of a black man hanging upside down. Alongside the artwork were pig heads hung with what looked like bank notes stuffed in their mouths.

"It's a call to say if a black man stole a packet of beans, he would have been arrested in public, but people like Markus Jooste, who robbed in public, it is okay for them to not to be arrested. Why? What are we waiting for? No, things should change," he added.

The artwork was was meant to be exhibited at the Constitutional Hill, Mabulu said. But it was allegedly rejected due to it "being too controversial".

As a result, Mabulu chose the JSE as "a perfect new home", saying it was inspired by the hold which white monopoly capitalism had on South Africa, namely the Steinhoff saga.

Despite police denying that no arrest was made and no charges were laid, Mabulu's colleague Sipha Kema insists that charges were laid against him.

"The charges are Public Indecency and Display of Pornographic Material in public," Kema said. She also said police were still in possession of the painting.

Makhubela however, denied this. "We didn't take anything, he still has his things."

He also said Mabulu was not taken to any police station, as previously reported.

Read more on:    jse  |  ayanda mabulu  |  markus jooste  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Jozi launches first ever drive-thru bar, or does it?

3 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Gift of the Givers brings some festive cheer to families of 96 slain police officers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:16 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Delft 18:16 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 5 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 