VIDEO FEATURE: 'I miss him every day' - Mother of murdered Coligny teen

21 October, 08:37 AM

Although the parents of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu won't ever hear their son's voice again or watch him grow into an adult, the court's decision to find two men guilty of his murder has given them some comfort.

Matlhomola's parents, Saki Dingake and Agnes Moshoeu, said they were happy that "justice has been served" on Wednesday when Judge Ronald Hendricks found Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte guilty of murder in the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

"I don't know how long they will be in jail but I think justice has been served," Agnes said.

Read more: Coligny teen murder: 'I hope they remain in jail, I don't have a child because they killed him' – mother.

Watch Stealing Sunflowers, a News24 documentary on Moshoeu's murder here: