Joburg EMS carry out the sound system at Kiss Kiss nightclub. (Twitter)

Eleven places of entertainment were raided in the Johannesburg inner city on Tuesday night as part of the Buya Mthetho campaign.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) conducted the raids in the Johannesburg CBD, Hillbrow and Yeoville.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sun could be seen extinguishing a fire at a restaurant during the operation.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a fire had to be put out at Rabboni take-away outlet in Hillbrow after the owner forgot to switch off the stove.

"We were investigating if he had the right documents and if the shop was compliant," Minnaar told News24.

A sound system was also confiscated in the CBD at Kiss Kiss nightclub and the establishment was given a notice to close.

"Speakers were confiscated from the club in the inner city. We have been receiving complaints from neighbours for a long time. We hope [they] will have a peaceful sleep tonight," Mashaba posted on Twitter.

Fourty Five, a tavern in Minors Street, Yeoville, was closed down due to alleged non-compliance and for operating without a liquor licence.

Minnaar said citizens should expect more operations throughout the festive season.

"The Buya Mthetho operation will continue into the festive season. The JMPD strategy includes taxi associations, religious groups and churches to help fight crime and reduce road fatalities," he said.

"Parks will be patrolled so people can enjoy themselves without fear and there will be increased visibility at shopping malls."

He urged the community to support law enforcement personnel.