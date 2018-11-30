VIDEO: Frightening road rage incident leaves 7-year-old traumatised

The mother of a 7-year-old girl, who was the victim of a road rage incident posted on social media, says her daughter is "shaken up but okay".

Florence Dambuza-Kgoleng posted a video of the incident on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

In it, a man could be seen banging on a car window and trying to open the door, before moving to the passenger side door. The girl could be heard screaming in the video.

Moments later, he returned to the driver's side, holding a wrench spanner in his hand and he continued to shout at the occupants.

Dambuza-Kgoleng wrote on her Facebook page: "This barbaric man attacked my husband and 7-year-old daughter this morning on their way to school."

"This man threatened their lives, with no care in the world that a child is inside the car. His not even moved by the fact that his been captured on video (sic)."

She added that the man followed her husband to the school after the incident.

"My husband had to drive inside the school yard for safety."

Man arrested

Dambuza-Kgoleng said the incident, which happened in Northriding, occurred after a "quarrel over who had the right of way". She said it happened near a traffic light and there were traffic officers who told them to talk it out.

"It was nothing major. They (traffic officers) asked the other guy to park aside and move out of the way because they were causing traffic [congestion], and talk about it," she said.

"Basically they drove off because there was nothing. The guy then sped off and blocked my husband's way."

Dambuza-Kgoleng said they opened a case of intimidation at the Honeydew police station on Thursday.

She told News24 the man was arrested later in the day.

"I just want justice to be served, but it won't take away what happened to my child," she said.

She said the police's Trauma Unit attended to her daughter.

Captain Balan Muthan confirmed that a case was opened and that one man was arrested.

He would not divulge the details of the incident.

He added that the man was expected to appear in court soon.