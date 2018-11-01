VIDEO FROM THE SCENE: Three men injured in apparent hostage drama at Randfontein church

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

01 November, 05:34 PM

A man was shot and two others were injured while trying to escape an alleged hostage situation at a church in Randfontein, Johannesburg.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to the shooting just after 08:00.

Read more: Man shot, 2 others injured in apparent hostage drama at Randfontein church

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male has sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Two other adult males have been injured while trying to escape, when their cars were stoned in what is believed to be a hostage situation at the Randfontein church," he said.

All three men were taken to hospital in a private ambulance, said Herbst.


