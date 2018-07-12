VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight

12 July, 04:18 PM

Iavan Pijoos and Aljoscha Kohlstock (video)

Protesters set the Gugulethu Fire Station in Cape Town alight in the early hours of Thursday, forcing firefighters to vacate the premises.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters had to remain in the drill yard until metro police and law enforcement dispersed the protesters.

Layne said the front of the station had sustained severe damage, including the watch room, engine bay doors and the security entrance gate.

He said the Fizeka offices at the rear of the station were also set alight.