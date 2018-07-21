VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town

21 July, 05:37 PM

Jeanette Chabalala

Several train carriages caught alight at the Cape Town railway station on Saturday afternoon. Watch dramatic footage from the scene here.

The City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne said platform 15 and 16 of the station were affected.

A thick black cloud could be seen billowing between high rise buildings in the city centre.

Layne said four fire engines and two water tankers are currently on scene, however, the fire has not been contained as yet.