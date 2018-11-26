VIDEO: Two members of notorious Mercedes Gang killed in shootout with police

26 November, 03:35 PM

Lerato Sejake, News24



Two members of the notorious "Mercedes Gang" were killed in a shootout with the police while committing a robbery at a home in Durban North on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that members of the gang, who use a white Mercedes-Benz to carry out their crimes, hit two Durban homes on the same day last week.

The group was caught in action on CCTV in Windsor Avenue in Umhlanga, after invading a home in Lansdowne Crescent in Durban North earlier in the day.

KZN police's Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the group held a family at gunpoint.

Mbhele added that police caught up with the gang and a shootout ensued. Two suspects were shot and killed.

"We cannot confirm how many members of the group there are, but two suspects died following a shootout with the police, she said.

In a video which Marshall Security posted on Facebook, gunshots could heard.

The Durban-based security company said it also responded to the house robbery.

They said they received reports that "five suspects armed with handguns and two rifles derailed a driveway gate before storming the property."

A Marshall Security post on Facebook went on to say "they were confronted by a suspect armed with an AK47 assault rifle who opened fire on our team. In defence of their lives, Marshall Security officers returned fire and a shootout ensued."

"The suspect, armed with an AK47, was fatally wounded on the scene while his accomplices fled in a Mercedes-Benz getaway vehicle," Marshall Security added.