 

VIDEO | Watch the moment police arrested media exec Willem Breytenbach for sexual assault

2019-12-03 13:39

Riaan Grobler and Aljoscha Kohlstock in Reebok

Willem Breytenbach is in police custody.

Willem Breytenbach is in police custody. (Jaco Marais)

"Jimmy" is in police custody. 

The alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach - who has been accused of rape by Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett - was arrested at his psychologist's practice in Hartenbos, close to Mossel Bay, in the Southern Cape on Tuesday.

Breytenbach is a former Media24 executive, teacher and digital entrepreneur. Warrant Officer Rowan Andrews of the Western Cape Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit arrested him after Wiggett and three more men opened cases against him with the police.

