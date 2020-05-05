 

WATCH | 2.4m black mamba rescued from truck engine in Durban

2020-05-05 08:33

Nomvelo Chalumbira

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans recently rescued this massive 2.4m black mamba, which managed to lodge itself in the engine compartment of a truck in Phoenix, Durban. 

Video footage of the rescue shows Evans gripping the venomous snake with his tongs, before expertly removing it from the truck. 

He said employees at the truck yard chased the mamba into the truck.

"They reported it to the yard owner the next morning, after a guy changed the front wheel," Evans said.

Evans said it was far from ideal that he was only contacted the following day.

"We're lucky it hung around." 

He said engines are a popular spot for snakes. 

"We get many snakes in engines, they get in from underneath… they tend to find a place where they can settle," he said.

Evans told News24 that he thought he would be busier during the nationwide lockdown, but since winter is approaching, the prevalence of snakes has reduced. 

"You'd think I'd be busier than normal because everyone is at home, but this time of the year snake activity dies down."

Evans said he has, however, captured quite a few Mozambican spitting cobras of late. 

He asked people to keep a safe distance if they spot a snake or to call a snake catcher for professional assistance.

"Do not try to catch or kill it, just leave it. I have had a few cases where people try and hold it, which is silly and, if it's a venomous snake, then it's too late."

The mamba was rescued safely and released. 

Read more on:    durban  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE | Thulas Nxesi briefs media on lockdown level 4 back-to-work readiness

2020-05-03 14:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 2.4m black mamba rescued from truck engine in Durban
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 08:38 AM
Road name: Wimbledon Road Southbound

Southbound
Elsies River 08:34 AM
Road name: Halt road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-04 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 