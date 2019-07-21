WATCH | A Khayelitsha resident's daily commuting nightmare

As a barista, Freeman Nofemele is used to early mornings - he knows his customers need their caffeine fix at the crack of dawn.

But since the MyCiTi N2 express service between Khayelitsha and Cape Town ground to a halt, he's been forced to set his alarm for 04:15 to get to work on time.

The operating contract for the route ended on May 31 and the partners have been unable to reach an agreement ever since.



Codeta, Route Six Taxi Association and Golden Arrow Bus Services are part of a joint venture and were contracted by the City of Cape Town to operate the service.

But for weeks now, thousands of commuters like Nofemele have been paying a price for the dispute - in time and money.

News24 travelled to work with Nofemele to find out more.

