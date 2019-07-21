 

WATCH | A Khayelitsha resident's daily commuting nightmare

2019-07-21 10:00

Aljoscha Kohlstock

Freeman Nofemele.

Freeman Nofemele.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As a barista, Freeman Nofemele is used to early mornings - he knows his customers need their caffeine fix at the crack of dawn.

But since the MyCiTi N2 express service between Khayelitsha and Cape Town ground to a halt, he's been forced to set his alarm for 04:15 to get to work on time.

The operating contract for the route ended on May 31 and the partners have been unable to reach an agreement ever since.

Codeta, Route Six Taxi Association and Golden Arrow Bus Services are part of a joint venture and were contracted by the City of Cape Town to operate the service.

But for weeks now, thousands of commuters like Nofemele have been paying a price for the dispute - in time and money. 

News24 travelled to work with Nofemele to find out more. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    myciti  |  cape town  |  public transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

POLITICS PODCAST: Zuma's shocking revelations shake up state capture inquiry

2019-07-19 13:14

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2019-07-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 