 

WATCH | Activist groups picket outside Gupta compound on Diwali eve

2019-10-25 21:04
Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Gallo Images)

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Johannesburg Against Injustice picketed outside the Gupta compound on Friday evening, calling for the family to be brought back to South Africa and held to account. They were joined by members of the Hindu community and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) members.

South African law enforcement agencies issued mutual legal assistance requests to eight countries around the world, including the US, in early October. 

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced sanctions were imposed on the controversial Gupta brothers and fellow businessman Salim Essa.

A statement issued by the US Department of State said the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control had "designated Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Salim Essa for their involvement in corruption in South Africa pursuant to executive order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act".

It added that any property or interest in property of those designated within US jurisdiction was blocked. 

