 

WATCH | Alcohol worth more than R60 000 stolen from Spar Tops in Free State

2020-04-30 14:55

Nomvelo Chalumbira

A group of unknown robbers wearing balaclavas broke into the Spar Tops in Botshabelo, Free State, on Monday, 27 April, making off with alcohol worth more than R60 000.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the burglars breaking into the store through a security gate. The group then jumps over the counter and starts filling their bags.

They then make one last trip down the aisles stacked with alcohol, before fleeing.   

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told News24 the owner had routinely checked on the business to see if everything was still in order.

However, when the owner went to the store on Monday, he noticed the main glass door was damaged. He reported the matter to the police. 

"A case of business burglary was opened. They broke the burglar gate and entered the store. No arrests have been made yet," Makhele said. 

The sale and transportation of alcohol are banned in the country during the nationwide lockdown.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus  |  crime
