WATCH | Alexandra residents screened and tested for Covid-19

01 April, 02:03 PM

The Gauteng Department of Health embarked on mass screening and testing for the residents of Stjwetla in Alexandra on Tuesday after nine people were placed under quarantine.

Spokesperson for the department Kwara Kekana confirmed that the nine Stjwetla community members had come into contact with a resident who tested positive for Covid-19.

Those who chose to be tested had to complete a questionnaire.

Their results are expected to be communicated within 48 hours.

The department will also be screening and testing in other densely populated areas in the province.