News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

WATCH: Security guard reunites owner with lost R2 000

WATCH: ANC NEC honours Madikizela-Mandela

05 April, 02:29 PM

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) launched a tribute book for struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Thursday. Watch.

The NEC visited the Orlando West home as part of the party's 10-day mourning programme to honour Mam' Winnie, who was fondly known as the Mother of the Nation.

The party will host its own memorial service at the Standard Bank Arena on Monday.

She will be buried on April 14.

READ: Talks to move Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial service to bigger venue

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World