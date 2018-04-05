WATCH: ANC NEC honours Madikizela-Mandela

05 April, 02:29 PM

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) launched a tribute book for struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Thursday. Watch.

The NEC visited the Orlando West home as part of the party's 10-day mourning programme to honour Mam' Winnie, who was fondly known as the Mother of the Nation.



The party will host its own memorial service at the Standard Bank Arena on Monday.



She will be buried on April 14.

