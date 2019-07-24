WATCH: Armed robbers hijack Joburg man, force him to withdraw R19K

Police in Johannesburg are on the hunt for three suspects who were involved in a hijacking and armed robbery on Tuesday evening.

Police in Johannesburg are on the hunt for three armed men who hijacked a man in Albertville on Tuesday evening.

Sophiatown police station spokesperson, Captain Jerbes de Bruyn, told News24 that the man was accosted while waiting in his car outside an apartment building.

"The victim was waiting for his girlfriend to open the gate," he said.

Before the gate could open fully, a vehicle pulled up next to him.

"Three armed men approached the victim and proceeded to pull him out of the car," said De Bruyn.

The men forced the victim into the boot of his car and drove off.

"The victim alleges that he was taken to an ATM where he was forced to withdraw R19 000."

After the withdrawal, the assailants put the man back in the car and drove around with him until finally dropping him off in Soweto, near FNB Stadium.

He was able to gain access to a phone and called his girlfriend for help. He was not injured.

A carjacking case has been opened, while the car and the money have not been recovered.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter