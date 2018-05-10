WATCH: Armed robbers nearly run over child

10 May, 02:33 PM

Chilling video footage of an armed robbery in Johannesburg has emerged, showing thieves narrowly missing a small child as they follow a van into a Blairgowrie driveway.

According to the Blairgowrie Community Association’s head of security, Karen Barras, the victims were followed from Hyde Park on Saturday.

"It seems they were picked up by spotters inside the mall while shopping, as the suspects asked for specific items which they had obviously seen before following them home."

Barras said the incident reflected a common modus operandi currently in use.

"The suspects make use of spotters inside the high-end malls who look for targets wearing expensive watches and jewellery, or people drawing large sums of money. They then follow them and alert the team waiting outside in the car when they leave. The victims are then followed home (or to their next destination) and robbed in their driveway," she explained.

"Unfortunately, on Saturday, there was a mother and child on foot who got caught up in the robbery. Thankfully, the small child wasn’t seriously hurt. We would love the mother to reach out to us so that they can both be offered trauma counselling," she added.

