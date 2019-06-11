 

WATCH: Bloem biker stable after bakkie smashes into him at red traffic light

2019-06-11 16:22

Aljoscha Kohlstock

Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

According to police, the biker was at the Nelson Mandela Drive intersection in Westdene at around 01:05, when an Isuzu bakkie smashed into him, sending him and the motorbike flying.

The driver then fled the scene, Parkweg cluster police spokesperson Sergeant Wendy Nkabi told News24.

"The driver of the motorbike was then taken to Mediclinic; he sustained head, chest and leg injuries. He was later referred to Pelonomi Hospital," Nkabi said.

Hospital emergency room personnel confirmed the man was in a stable condition.

