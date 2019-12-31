WATCH | Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom

Fake
police officers, travelling in a white 4x4 bakkie, effortlessly pulled over an
unsuspecting truck driver before hijacking his vehicle on Saturday.
Video footage from trucking
company Time Link Cargo shows the driver, who was travelling to Cape Town,
being stopped on the N12, near Potchefstroom.
Two of the three hijackers were
wearing South African Police Service (SAPS) reflector vests. The third appeared
to be wearing a police-issue bulletproof vest.
The driver was escorted to the
4x4 after getting out of the truck.
A fourth suspect then gets into
the truck and drives off. Within minutes, the bogus police officers and the
hijacked truck are back on the road.
The truck makes another quick
stop, and the hijacker is joined by two other men. The suspects try to cover
their faces when they notice the onboard security camera. One uses a cloth to
cover the camera.
Afzal Hamed, editor of SA Long
Distance Truckers, says the hijacker appears to be an experienced driver.
"He knows what he is doing.
He knew exactly how to start the truck and get the load moving," he said.
Truck recovered
"He
must have driven an automatic truck before… The truck never jerked when he
pulled away," Hamed added.
Hamed
told News24 that he has been in contact with the owners of the company since
the incident happened. The driver pressed the panic button before he left the
vehicle, flagging the irregular stop.
The truck was recovered within
hours.
Hamed urged motorists and truck
drivers not to stop on the side of the road, but to go to the police station in
the nearest town or city instead.
"This is the third incident
in the last three months that a truck was hijacked," Hamed said.
He advised drivers to put on
their hazards, inform authorities and not to drive faster than 40km/h.
No arrests have been made. Police
are investigating an attempted truck hijacking.
Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel
Noxolo Kweza, told News24 that the suspects are still at large.
"The suspects escaped,
leaving the driver alone," Kweza said. "Police are appealing to truck
drivers to be vigilant and demand police to produce their identity cards in
order to ensure that they are dealing with real police officers."