WATCH | Booze ban: Distillery produces hand sanitiser to help fight Covid-19

Wine and spirits manufacturer Distell has sprung into action to help fight Covid-19 and it is not with alcoholic cocktails many might be used to.



The distillery has produced and bottled 165 000 litres of hand sanitiser, of which 105 000 have been distributed to vulnerable communities across the country.

Three of its plants in the Western Cape are being used to manufacture, bottle and distribute the sanitiser.

Mixture

The spirits, normally used for its classic whiskey, are brought in from the Wellington plant to the Paarl site. It is then blended with glycerin, water and hydrogen peroxide to create 70% alcohol hand sanitiser. The mixture is pumped into plastic drums and sent to the Parow plant were the sanitiser is bottled.

Distell CEO Richard Rushton told News24 the company decided to step in and help as the country went into lockdown.

"Our initial objective was to supply the government, particularly for needy communities. We are also now supplying the national health department with 72 000 litres, as they use it in a civic environment," he said.

Despite this, the company has been feeling the effect of the national lockdown.

"We supported the initial decision by the government but we don't support where we find ourselves now. We believe the right approach now is to responsibly open up retail sales and allow consumers to buy in responsible quantities," Rushton said.

Distell has tried to minimise the impact of the hard lockdown on its small suppliers by offering them an extended payment timeline.

"At the forefront is the health and well-being of our employees. With each week passing, it becomes much more challenging, so we need to get the economy working," he added.

