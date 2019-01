Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi will continue his explosive testimony for a third day at the commission of inquiry into state capture. WATCH

For the first time since its inception the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard evidence not relating to the Gupta family.

As we all adjust to the new year, the state capture spectacle has taken centre stage yet again while we race towards election day.

READ MORE: Angelo Agrizzi is pulling the plug on Bosasa: Why you should care.

But rather than delving straight into another Machiavellian blockbuster starring the brothers Gupta, we have been regaled with tales from the belly of an altogether different (but surprisingly similar) beast, named Bosasa.

Watch as News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson takes you through the Bosasa basics.