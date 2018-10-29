WATCH: Brazen thief makes off with Wimpy outlet's wheelchair ramp handrail

29 October, 11:52 AM

A thief has made off with the handrail from the wheelchair ramp of a Wimpy in Emmarentia, Johannesburg.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras at the restaurant on Saturday morning.

Wimpy franchise owner Nazir Varachia said the rail cost around R10 000 because it was pure stainless steel.

"The guy must have figured [out] the value of it," he added.

He told News24 that the manager opened the restaurant on Saturday morning and found that the rail was gone. The flooring and tiles were also damaged.

Varachia said the restaurant has been open for 15 years and that they have had the rail for six years, but that "nothing like this has ever happened".

Police at Parkview police station are investigating cases of theft and malicious damage to property.