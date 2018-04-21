WATCH: Calm restored in Mahikeng - police on high alert

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

21 April, 04:30 PM

Residents of Mahikeng are slowly picking up the pieces following three days of violent protest against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

On Saturday, calm returned to the area, but there was still heavy police presence. President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed for calm on Friday after 32 people had been arrested.

The president cut short a trip to a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in London, so he could attend a meeting to discuss Mahumapelo's future.

The premier's fate hangs in the balance as talks about his future in the North West continue with the ANC.

