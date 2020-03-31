WATCH | Cape Town elderly desperately wait hours for grant money

31 March, 01:14 PM

A group of pensioners grew increasingly frustrated as they waited hours for their Sassa grants in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

A queue stretching more than 100m snaked around the Shoprite store in the Town Centre on Monday morning.

Long lines and a lack of physical distancing also seemed to be a problem in Alexandra, Tembisa, and Diepsloot in Gauteng.

Last week, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced that Sassa would pay grants to the elderly and disabled persons earlier than usual, to prevent a rush on pay points and in a bid to maintain social distancing during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

