WATCH | Cape Town hotel turned into a quarantine zone for repatriated South Africans

The Park Inn in Newlands, Cape Town, has jacked up its facilities to offer a 14-day quarantine zone for people who have been working at sea, before they can return to their families under lockdown.

"We volunteered for the repatriation business... as we were moving forward through the crisis, we realised that we needed to be flexible and open to other non-traditional channels of business," said Park Inn general manager Carly de Jong.

They had been servicing mainly the marine industry, as most of their bookings had been made through port authorities, said De Jong. She said that overall the experience had been a very positive one.

"We've had teams of people that have been working together for many weeks and months, so it was a really close-knit group of guests that had arrived, and so we were just building on these relationships," she said.

But for many of the guests it has felt like months of isolation, having first been on a ship for 10 weeks, and now two weeks in the hotel under quarantine.

Janine Nelson, a marine mammal observer onboard a seismic vessel, left home on 24 February and only returned to home soil on 2 May – she has since been in quarantine.

"I think the guys are pretty fed up, they want to go home now. They've got families they want to get back to obviously. It's a bit tough from that aspect. As soon as you get back to land, obviously you want to go home. We don't want to sit here for another two weeks," she told News24.

According to Nelson, they had taken "extreme" precautions on the vessel to protect everyone on board, and so she was surprised that they had to go into quarantine.

"The guys wore hazmat suits whenever they took the provisions off and onto the vessel. In fact, the provisions were left on the support vessel for three days before it was offloaded onto the seismic vessel... all the PPE involved in the provision transfer was in fact incinerated," she said.

According to the paramedic on board the vessel, Reuben David, they made sure that there was no movement of people onto the ship, and policies around infectious control were also changed on board the vessel in response to the pandemic.

"Very early, we started to screen, before we even climbed onto the vessel... temperature checks to make sure we had some early detections. If we had any detections on the vessel we had a plan to isolate people... so yes, we had to take a lot of precautions," he said.