WATCH | Cape Town videographer raises about R300 000 in a week to feed communities

2020-04-25 19:37

Chanté Schatz

The City of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town. (Chad Nathan)

Twenty-six year old Chad Nathan took to the streets of Cape Town, armed with his camera, ready to document the impact of South Africa's nationwide lockdown on the less fortunate.

He did not yet know how his content would be able to assist hungry people in those communities.

Two weeks after he began documenting the lockdown on 18 April, Nathan started the Raising Hope campaign, teaming up with various NGOs to provide food in different communities.

"The stories I were filming was sad and hard-hitting. I knew there was something more that I wanted to do," he said.

The Johannesburg-born videographer then began documenting the work of these organisations - with a focus on the volunteer-run project, Ladles of Love. He then started a BackaBuddy account alongside his video to fund the cause.

Funds

In just three nights, Nathan managed to raise more than R190 000, exceeding his goal of R150 000. To date, he has raised about R300 000.

"The money raised will be evenly divided among Cans with Purpose, Ladles of Love, Breadline Africa and Courage, and will then be put into the effort of combating the effects of the coronavirus."

Nathan told News24 each organisation would receive R50 000, and an extra R50 000 would be used as a relief fund for refugees in Cape Town.

"I haven't been able to sleep, I keep refreshing the page every 15 minutes and the amount keeps going up."

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto said he had no idea Nathan started a fundraising account to assist with donations.

"It's crazy how much money has already been raised in such a short time", he added.

The organisation, which was founded in 2014, has already provided about 10 000 meals to communities in Cape Town during the fourth week of lockdown alone.

"We just went crazy with it. We are providing one ton of food a day during the lockdown".

Diliberto has encouraged people to make donations and register their food and sandwich drives.

Information on where to donate and register can be found on the Ladles of Love website.

