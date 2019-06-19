 

WATCH: CCTV footage shows boy swiping R10 000 cellphone from KZN barber

2019-06-19 09:07
Police are on the hunt for two women and a boy after CCTV footage showed the young boy stealing a phone from a barber shop in Stanger in KwaZulu Natal earlier this month.

Police are on the hunt for two women and a boy after CCTV footage showed the young boy stealing a phone from a barber shop in Stanger in KwaZulu Natal earlier this month.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are looking for two women and a child after CCTV footage showed the boy stealing a phone from a barbershop in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, earlier in June.

"Two ladies walked in with the boy. He looked about 11 years old or so. The one woman came in to thread her eyebrows, while the other waited nearby with the boy," Sohil Allarakhu Shaikh, the owner of Shahid's barber, told News24.

While the barber was attending to one of the women, the other woman started loitering around - this in turn blocked the barber from seeing the boy's whereabouts.

Once the boy was out of sight, he was able to quickly open one of the drawers and swipe a Samsung Galaxy phone.

"That phone is worth R10 000. There was R100 cash taken from that drawer too that belonged to the barber,” Shaikh said.

He added that once the trio were done, they paid for the threading and left without anyone noticing anything.

When one of  Shaikh's employees could not find the phone, they checked the CCTV footage and saw what happened.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of theft had been opened at KwaDukuza police station and the matter was under investigation.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  stanger  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Durban family finds 2.3m black mamba at sliding door

2019-06-18 13:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No bulls-eye for today's jackpot 2019-06-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 