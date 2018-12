Motorists on the N1 south in Johannesburg had their commute interrupted on Thursday as police flooded the motorway to arrest a fleeing house robber. Watch. WATCH

A scuffle, screams, and police officers retreating with firearms in hand.

These are the visuals from a video posted online of an alleged fight between police and a gang in Parow, Cape Town, on Saturday.

A woman hiding in one of the shops recorded the scenes on her phone. "Stop it, stop it," she is heard shouting.

Moments later, chaos ensues and more screaming is heard.

Western Cape police said they had been conducting an operation in the area, but would not be divulging details.

"No shots were fired during the operation. The people in the area threw stones at SAPS members," Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

She added that no injuries had been reported and that no arrests had been made.