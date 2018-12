A Chinese national was apparently shot and wounded and cash was stolen out of his vehicle when several armed robbers pounced on his car south of Johannesburg on Monday.

In a video circulating on social media, a white Audi A4 travelling ahead of the victim's dark-coloured station wagon stops suddenly on the road between China Mart and Chinese Cash and Carry in Crown Mines.

The victim attempts to turn make a U-turn, but the suspects jump out of their vehicle and surround his car.

The suspects then drive off in their vehicle, leaving their injured victim lying on the road.

Captain Kay Makhubele, spokesperson for Gauteng police, has told News24 that there is no record of charges having been laid regarding the incident.

