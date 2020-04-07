 

WATCH | Clapping and cheers echo through city as Capetonians thank SA's essential staff

2020-04-07 09:56

Aljoscha Kohlstock

At 20:00 sharp daily, almost like clockwork, appreciative cheers and clapping can be heard across many a neighbourhood, as South Africans give thanks to those working on the front line during the Covid-19 lockdown.

News24 was there when residents of Sea Point, Cape Town cheered on medical, law enforcement and other essential services staff, who tirelessly provide much-needed help in times of uncertainty.

"It's an amazing show of solidarity of all the residents to all of our frontline workers, the doctors, the nurses, the pharmacy staff, our people in food, all of the shops that we go to for our groceries and that," resident Brenton Loubser told News24 while standing in his front garden.

The cheering continued for a couple of minutes before residents headed back inside their flats.

"For a few minutes you tend to forget about the seriousness of everything and it's almost an amazing show of human solidarity and real support for those people that are fighting for us on the front line," Loubser added.

cape town  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
