WATCH: Cops arrested for allegedly taking bribe

10 April, 09:30 AM

Two Western Cape police officers were arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe from a member of the public.

A 48-year-old captain and a 56-year-old warrant officer were apprehended in full view of patrons at a restaurant at the Zevenwacht Mall in Kuilsrivier, east of Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday that the two SAPS members were charged with corruption.

It is alleged that the pair accepted a R10 000 bribe.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, welcomed the arrests on Monday.

"The fight against crime has to start with removing the enablers within the police service, especially at station level," he said.

The committee called on members of the public to report any alleged corrupt activity to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

