A man and a child walk out of a crèche after the child stole an electronic device. (Screengrab)

Concerns have been raised about a couple allegedly using their child to rob crèches and nursery schools in the Johannesburg area.

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the couple pretending to be interested in sending their children to the crèches, and talking to staff.

As soon as they leave the room, their young son is seen stealing items.

The child appears to put a tablet in the front of his pants while no one is looking.

A post on Facebook warned other businesses in the area to be aware of the couple.

"Please spread the video to all businesses and schools," the post said.

The manager of the Roodepoort crèche said the couple came in on Friday afternoon and asked about the enrolment process.

"They came in around 15:00 and said they wanted to enrol the little one and the older one who's turning 6 this year.

"So I told them, I do have space, and took them around the crèche."

She said, in less than five minutes, the couple was rushing to leave. When she returned to her office, the tablet was missing.

"The tablet cover was on the chair and I realised it was gone. I tried to call the number and it was off," she said.

She then checked the CCTV footage and asked the security about the car they left in.

She said she sent the video to the owner of the crèche, who then posted it on Facebook.

Another post said the couple had also done the same in the Helderkruin area, west of Johannesburg.

The manager said she would be filing an affidavit with the police later on Monday.

"It is unbelievable! To use a 5-year-old to do such a thing," she added.