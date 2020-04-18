WATCH | Covid-19: Mass testing and screening at Glen Marikana in Ekurhuleni

Mass screening and testing are ongoing across Gauteng in the fight against Covid-19. (Nomvelo Chalumbira)

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku joined teams of field workers in the Ekurhuleni district on Friday, as the municipality continued its mass screening and testing campaign to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Masuku told News24 that the department is targeting densely populated areas, as well as areas with vulnerable people.

"We came here as part of the mass screening and testing campaign that we have been rolling out," Masuku said.

"This is the most important aspect of containing the virus because we need to check the prevalence of the disease in the community and the population," he said.

He screened 10 patients and performed four nasopharyngeal tests at the mobile site.

Patients will be contacted within 24 to 48 hours with their results.

'Peaceful'

A Glen Marikana resident, Sylvester Mothibi told News24, in Sepedi, that people in the community had been doing their best to adhere to the lockdown and physical distancing regulations.

"The way I look at it, our squatter camp is a peaceful one. When I look around, it doesn't seem like they've found anyone with Covid-19, and that means we are all safe," Mothibi said.

"We never go outside the area, that's why we won't get it - because there's no one who leaves and will come back with it. We all stay inside our shacks."

