WATCH: Criminal snatches phone out of man's shirt pocket at restaurant

12 October, 10:45 AM

A couple enjoying late afternoon lattes was left phoneless after they were targeted by a brash thief on Wednesday.

Video footage shows a man wandering around the patio area of Aroma Gourmet Coffee Roastery - a speciality coffee café - in Pretoria.

The assailant can be seen talking on his phone as he walks around the patio. He then ends the conversation and makes his way toward the couple.

In the blink of an eye, the perpetrator snatches a phone from the table and another one from the man's shirt pocket.

Rael Shiller, owner of the café, told News24 that the couple was shaken up but they didn't sustain any injuries.

"We called the police and gave them a statement," he said. The suspect is still at large.

Shiller said he would increase security in that area to ensure that his customers dine safely and freely.