The chances are smaller than one in half a million - but the unexpected happened when first-time mother Inga Mafenuka gave birth to quadruplets in Cape Town in July.

ICYMI- WATCH: Cape Town woman gives birth to quadruplets

The four siblings were delivered at 29 weeks via C-section at Tygerberg Hospital and they are now 6 months old.

According to the hospital, spontaneous quadruplet pregnancies are exceptional, with a reported incidence of one in 512 000, to one in 677 000 births.