 

WATCH | Disinfecting the city: Stellenbosch municipality deep cleans its streets

2020-04-09 12:15

Bertram Malgas

Covered in hazmat suits, face masks and gloves, a team of 40 Stellenbosch municipal workers have been hard at work disinfecting the streets of the Boland town.

The university town has taken steps to try and get ahead of the fast-spreading coronavirus by deep cleaning the streets using a pine-scented industrial disinfectant.

Teams of 16 workers have been working day and night to disinfect sidewalks, benches and railings around the town.

Director of Infrastructure Services, Deon Louw, told News24 that the teams have already scrubbed down several densely populated spaces.

READ | Coronavirus: George closes all beaches, libraries, museums and sporting facilities

"We have been targeting all of the taxi ranks, we have nine of them in Stellenbosch," he said.

They have also focused on cleaning pathways, especially in the vicinity of malls.

While the municipally regularly cleans the streets, it is now using a stronger chemical to make sure it kills any trace of the novel coronavirus.

Louw said they are running a skeleton staff.

"We are currently doing an initial scrub down, and cleaning will be scheduled to happen on a regular basis," he added.

Stellenbosch currently has 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Read more on:    cape town  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
