WATCH | Dogged determination: Joburg 'pet medium' says she's reunited 45 lost pets with owners

We speak to Aida Coertse, a psychic medium living in Cape Town. Watch her tell us about how she realised she was a psychic medium, and what life for her is like today. WATCH

Shonelle Deolall uses a rose quartz crystal pendulum and a map to help locate lost animals. (Screengrab)

Midrand-based "pet medium" Shonelle Deolall says she has helped reunite about 45 pets with their owners.

Deolall describes herself as an animal communicator who helps track lost animals, assists with behavioural issues, and connects people with deceased pets.

"Animal communication does come across as a bit whimsical. Not many people understand it, hence that scepticism, that doubt, but at the same time it is only a matter of gaining knowledge of it," she told News24.

In 2017, the 42-year-old left a 23-year-long career in advertising to focus on harnessing her gift.

'Energy-to-energy communication'

She had started working part-time with family and friends' pets in 2014.

"The more I practised, the more confidence I gained. I told myself, 'I can do this' and the more I enjoyed doing it," Deolall said.

In order to create a connection with the animal, Deolall says she needs to meditate to "lower her energy" to the same level as the animal.

But before this, she says she needs a photograph of the pet with its eyes clearly open, and basic information on the animal including its name, age and gender.

"It is a metaphysical science-based energy-to-energy communication that is only possible when one goes into a deep meditative state," she says.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter