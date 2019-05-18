WATCH: Donkey cart driver demonstrates pro parking skills

A man reverses his donkey cart out of a parking bay in North West. (Screengrab)

No mirrors and no parking assist cameras - just pure skill. That is what a donkey cart driver demonstrated in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video surfaced online on Thursday and has had South Africans in stitches since.

The driver is seen confidently reversing out of a parking bay in Mahikeng, North West.

A car guard then enthusiastically assists the two donkeys leading the cart.

"We are alive with possibilities," one Twitter user said under the post.

"Reverse lights appear to be malfunctioning," another quipped.

The video had been viewed almost 90 000 times in one Twitter post, with 59 000 views on Facebook by Friday afternoon.

Some had hoped the driver would tip the guard.