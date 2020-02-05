WATCH | 'Drunk' Joburg metro cop charged after crashing official car into electricity pylon

An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has been charged with negligent and reckless driving as well as suspected drunken driving, said its spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.



This after he was caught on CCTV camera losing control of a JMPD vehicle on Randfontein Road in Glen Ridge, Soweto, on Sunday. He was travelling at a high speed.

The accused sustained injuries and was sent to a hospital. An update on his condition has not been provided.

According to Minnaar, the officer was transporting three male civilians who were also injured and sent to various hospitals. It is unknown why the men were in the vehicle, with Minnaar saying this would form part of the investigation.

"This kind of misconduct will not be tolerated."

A docket was opened at the Protea Glen police station, and the accused had been internally charged with misconduct, he said.

"He damaged an electrical pylon, people were without electricity for 48 hours," Minnaar told News24.