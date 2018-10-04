WATCH: EFF in heated brawl at East London Hungry Lion franchise

04 October, 04:59 PM

Police have opened a case of assault following a scuffle between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and staff at a Hungry Lion outlet in East London.

The incident took place on Friday.

In a video that has emerged online, a crowd in EFF regalia can be seen punching and shoving employees behind the counter.

EFF Buffalo City regional chair Mziyanda Hlekiso said the party had gone to the restaurant as part of their fight against companies exploiting employees.

"Our regional secretary Sibongile Aloni led the group and delivered a memorandum of demands," he said.

They alleged that a female employee at the chicken franchise had been working as a casual worker for 16 years.

They also claim she had an altercation with a manager that resulted in her injuring her arm.

Tashalene Reid, Hungry Lion national marketing manager, confirmed to News24 that the employee has been with the company for 16 years on an open-ended contract.

"She is a permanent part-timer and has company benefits," Reid said.

The EFF said it has given the company 14 days to respond to their memorandum. Demands include compensation for the injury on duty.

Reid said the woman is currently on sick leave for an "unrelated illness" and will resume her duties when she returns.

Reid added that no staff member was injured during the incident and the company will not be taking action against the party.

"Personnel who felt threatened may open a case in their personal capacity," she said.

An employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said the EFF attacked their shop steward. "He was injured. He is on sick leave because they injured his ribs," he told News24.

Police are still investigating.

