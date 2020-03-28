 

WATCH | Empty streets in Cape Town CBD as 21 day lockdown begins

2020-03-28 10:03

Aljoscha Kohlstock

Cape Town's bustling business district and promenade were both eerily desolate on the first day of lockdown.

Cape Town's bustling business district and promenade were both eerily desolate on the first day of lockdown. (Aljoscha Kohlstock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

On any given Friday morning the streets in and around Cape Town's central business district would be jam-packed, with thousands of people and cars going about their daily activities.

But on 27 March, the first day of the national lockdown set in place to combat the Covid-19, these same streets went from bustling and busy to hauntingly empty.

Capetonians flocked in their numbers to the Sea Point promenade to enjoy one last sunset mere hours before the national lockdown kicked in at midnight on Thursday.

But on Friday morning the promenade resembled a ghost town, except for a few lonely wanderers.

South Africa recorded its very first Covid-19 related death on the same day. The woman, whose name is known to News24, died at Medi-Clinic in Durbanville.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a total of 1 170 confirmed cases had been recorded as of Friday night. 

Mkhize said four patients with Covid-19 were in ICU, three on ventilators. A further 31 patients have recovered.

Read more on:    cape town  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Post-pay day rush: Residents scramble for essentials in Cape Town

2020-03-27 22:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Empty streets in Cape Town CBD as 21 day lockdown begins
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:30 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Eerste River 08:56 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 