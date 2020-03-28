WATCH | Empty streets in Cape Town CBD as 21 day lockdown begins

Cape Town's bustling business district and promenade were both eerily desolate on the first day of lockdown. (Aljoscha Kohlstock)

On any given Friday morning the streets in and around Cape Town's central business district would be jam-packed, with thousands of people and cars going about their daily activities.

But on 27 March, the first day of the national lockdown set in place to combat the Covid-19, these same streets went from bustling and busy to hauntingly empty.

Capetonians flocked in their numbers to the Sea Point promenade to enjoy one last sunset mere hours before the national lockdown kicked in at midnight on Thursday.

But on Friday morning the promenade resembled a ghost town, except for a few lonely wanderers.

South Africa recorded its very first Covid-19 related death on the same day. The woman, whose name is known to News24, died at Medi-Clinic in Durbanville.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a total of 1 170 confirmed cases had been recorded as of Friday night.

Mkhize said four patients with Covid-19 were in ICU, three on ventilators. A further 31 patients have recovered.