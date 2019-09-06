WATCH | #EnoughIsEnough protests intensify in Cape Town CBD as protesters clash with police

06 September, 01:56 PM

Protesting students took to the streets of Cape Town again on Friday, calling for an end to violence against women and decisive action from the government.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said sexual offence cases which were closed or not properly investigated in the past, would be reviewed and that harsher sentences would be imposed for those who commit violence against women.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Western Cape police confirmed that 10 students were arrested after a day of protests.

They face public violence charges and are expected to appear in court once they have been formally charged, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

Water cannons and stun grenades have been used throughout the week, to disperse protesters.