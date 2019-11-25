 

WATCH | 'Even robbers are not safe in SA' - video of slithering man stealing from armed robber has social media in stitches

2019-11-25 12:00

Sharlene Rood

The Usave supermarket chain told News24 via email that the robbery took place around midday at one of its supermarkets in Northern Gauteng on November 15.

The Usave supermarket chain told News24 via email that the robbery took place around midday at one of its supermarkets in Northern Gauteng on November 15. (Intelligence Bureau SA)

Video footage of an improbable "robbery within a robbery" is being circulated on social media, leaving South Africans perplexed.

"Even the robbers are not safe in this country," @LusaphoLuuh9 said on Twitter. 

The incident happened at a Shoprite Usave supermarket. 

Video footage shows the gun-wielding robber stuffing notes from a till into his bag. 

The robber points his gun at two staff members, who cower in fear behind the counter.

Then, out of seemingly nowhere, a man leopard crawls across the floor, picking up some of the notes that had fallen on the ground. 

The opportunistic man's behaviour left some social media users in stitches. 

"He actually cleaned the floor. Such a gentleman," Mboneni Mahlaba said on Facebook. 

"Jeez....that's how bad it is. A robbery within a robbery. Hope crawler is safe with his loot at the back there," commented Mzwandile Nokwindla. 

"I keep expecting Leon Schuster to show up in this vid!" @ZounaidOsman tweeted.

Mxolisi Masilela offered a different perspective: "He's not a victim, he was doing his best to avoid the cameras, watch carefully."

The Usave supermarket chain told News24 via email that the robbery had taken place around midday on November 15, at one of its supermarkets in northern Gauteng.

"No-one was injured during the robbery and trauma counselling was provided for those involved," the statement said.

A case was opened with local police, but no arrests have been made.

