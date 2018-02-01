VIRAL VIDEO: Cape Town beachgoer feeds 'thirsty' goose

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

01 February, 02:16 PM

A video of a 'thirsty' Egyptian goose on Clifton beach, looking for water, has gone viral.

"We calmly approached each other. I offered water for her to drink. She drank and then flew off," Joel Graham told News24.

"As we near Day Zero, I would like to ask everyone to pay attention to their surroundings, and to notice the impact the drought is having on humans and animals." 
  

The video, with over 300 000 views, is highlighting the Cape drought's impact on all living beings.

Watch for more. 

